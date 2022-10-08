EnterDAO (ENTR) Price Down 6.5% This Week

EnterDAO (ENTR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One EnterDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterDAO has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $146,337.00 worth of EnterDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EnterDAO has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EnterDAO Profile

EnterDAO launched on September 22nd, 2021. EnterDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. EnterDAO’s official website is enterdao.xyz. EnterDAO’s official Twitter account is @enterdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EnterDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterDAO (ENTR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EnterDAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EnterDAO is 0.02417786 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $171,910.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://enterdao.xyz/.”

