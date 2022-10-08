Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of EFSC opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $123.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $231,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

