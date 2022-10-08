Envelop Price Down 3.5% This Week (NIFTSY)

Envelop (NIFTSY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Envelop has a total market cap of $806,500.00 and $10,241.00 worth of Envelop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Envelop token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Envelop has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Envelop alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Envelop Profile

Envelop was first traded on May 29th, 2021. Envelop’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Envelop’s official message board is envelop.medium.com. The Reddit community for Envelop is https://reddit.com/r/envelop_niftsy/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Envelop’s official Twitter account is @envelop_project. The official website for Envelop is envelop.is.

Buying and Selling Envelop

According to CryptoCompare, “Envelop (NIFTSY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Envelop has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Envelop is 0.00190131 USD and is up 21.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $17,193.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://envelop.is/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envelop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envelop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Envelop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Envelop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Envelop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.