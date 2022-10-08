EpicHero 3D NFT (EPICHERO) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

EpicHero 3D NFT (EPICHERO) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One EpicHero 3D NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EpicHero 3D NFT has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. EpicHero 3D NFT has a market capitalization of $815,755.45 and $46,677.00 worth of EpicHero 3D NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EpicHero 3D NFT Token Profile

EpicHero 3D NFT’s genesis date was September 17th, 2021. EpicHero 3D NFT’s official Twitter account is @epicheroio. The official website for EpicHero 3D NFT is epichero.io. The Reddit community for EpicHero 3D NFT is https://reddit.com/r/epicheroio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EpicHero 3D NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “EpicHero 3D NFT (EPICHERO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EpicHero 3D NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of EpicHero 3D NFT is 0.00166318 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://epichero.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpicHero 3D NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpicHero 3D NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EpicHero 3D NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

