EpiK Protocol (EPK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $828,923.11

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One EpiK Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $828,923.11 and $450,681.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EpiK Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009351 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol was first traded on April 21st, 2021. EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,033,466 tokens. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @epikprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EpiK Protocol is medium.com/epik-protocol. EpiK Protocol’s official website is www.epik-protocol.io.

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “EpiK Protocol (EPK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EpiK Protocol has a current supply of 210,496,564 with 130,057,090 in circulation. The last known price of EpiK Protocol is 0.00792039 USD and is up 5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $289,795.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.epik-protocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EpiK Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EpiK Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.