Equilibrium Games 24 Hour Volume Hits $134,382.00 (EQ)

Equilibrium Games (EQ) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Equilibrium Games has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Equilibrium Games token can currently be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. Equilibrium Games has a total market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $134,382.00 worth of Equilibrium Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Equilibrium Games alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010284 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Equilibrium Games Token Profile

Equilibrium Games was first traded on August 26th, 2021. Equilibrium Games’ total supply is 98,270,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,000,000 tokens. Equilibrium Games’ official website is equilibrium-games.com. Equilibrium Games’ official Twitter account is @equilibrium_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. Equilibrium Games’ official message board is t.me/equilibriumgameschat. The Reddit community for Equilibrium Games is https://reddit.com/r/equilibriumgames/.

Buying and Selling Equilibrium Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Equilibrium Games (EQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Equilibrium Games has a current supply of 98,270,758 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Equilibrium Games is 0.07066669 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $138,861.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://equilibrium-games.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equilibrium Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equilibrium Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equilibrium Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equilibrium Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equilibrium Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.