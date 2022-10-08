Erste Group Bank Upgrades Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Buy

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCHW. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.2 %

SCHW opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.