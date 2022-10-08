Ertha Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (ERTHA)

Ertha (ERTHA) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Ertha has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $402,003.00 worth of Ertha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ertha has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ertha token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009832 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ertha Token Profile

Ertha was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Ertha’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,400,000 tokens. Ertha’s official message board is erthium.medium.com. Ertha’s official Twitter account is @erthagame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ertha is ertha.io. The Reddit community for Ertha is https://reddit.com/r/erthagame.

Buying and Selling Ertha

According to CryptoCompare, “Ertha (ERTHA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ertha has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ertha is 0.00402208 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $321,902.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ertha.io/.”

