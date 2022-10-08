Ertha (ERTHA) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Ertha (ERTHA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Ertha token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Ertha has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $402,003.00 worth of Ertha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ertha has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ertha alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Ertha

Ertha’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Ertha’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,400,000 tokens. Ertha’s official Twitter account is @erthagame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ertha is https://reddit.com/r/erthagame. The official message board for Ertha is erthium.medium.com. The official website for Ertha is ertha.io.

Buying and Selling Ertha

According to CryptoCompare, “Ertha (ERTHA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ertha has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ertha is 0.00402208 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $321,902.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ertha.io/.”

