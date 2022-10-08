Erugo World Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $6.39 Million (EWC)

Erugo World Coin (EWC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, Erugo World Coin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Erugo World Coin has a total market cap of $6.39 million and $220,228.00 worth of Erugo World Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Erugo World Coin token can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00004683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010284 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Erugo World Coin

Erugo World Coin’s launch date was September 26th, 2021. Erugo World Coin’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Erugo World Coin’s official website is www.erugocoin.com. Erugo World Coin’s official Twitter account is @erugoworldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Erugo World Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Erugo World Coin (EWC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Erugo World Coin has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Erugo World Coin is 0.92244978 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $380,642.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.erugocoin.com.”

