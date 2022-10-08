ESG Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $28.51 Million (ESG)

ESG (ESG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, ESG has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ESG has a total market cap of $28.51 million and approximately $46,944.00 worth of ESG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESG token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002866 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ESG

ESG was first traded on January 19th, 2022. ESG’s total supply is 49,000,000 tokens. ESG’s official Twitter account is @esg_financial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESG is esgfinancial.io.

Buying and Selling ESG

According to CryptoCompare, “ESG (ESG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ESG has a current supply of 49,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ESG is 0.5610009 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $53,289.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://esgfinancial.io/.”

