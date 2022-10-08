eShark Token (ESHK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.02 Million

eShark Token (ESHK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, eShark Token has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. eShark Token has a total market capitalization of $12.02 million and approximately $36,300.00 worth of eShark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eShark Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About eShark Token

eShark Token was first traded on July 10th, 2021. eShark Token’s total supply is 78,692,609,297 tokens. The official message board for eShark Token is esharktoken.medium.com. eShark Token’s official website is www.esharktoken.com. eShark Token’s official Twitter account is @esharktoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eShark Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eShark Token (ESHK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. eShark Token has a current supply of 78,692,609,297 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of eShark Token is 0.00015271 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $685.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.esharktoken.com/.”

