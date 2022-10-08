eShark Token (ESHK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.02 Million

eShark Token (ESHK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. eShark Token has a total market capitalization of $12.02 million and approximately $36,300.00 worth of eShark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eShark Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, eShark Token has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eShark Token Profile

eShark Token’s launch date was July 10th, 2021. eShark Token’s total supply is 78,692,609,297 tokens. eShark Token’s official Twitter account is @esharktoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eShark Token is www.esharktoken.com. eShark Token’s official message board is esharktoken.medium.com.

Buying and Selling eShark Token

According to CryptoCompare, “eShark Token (ESHK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. eShark Token has a current supply of 78,692,609,297 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of eShark Token is 0.00015271 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $685.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.esharktoken.com/.”

