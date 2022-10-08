Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GMBLP)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 30.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Up 5.6 %

GMBLP stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

About Esports Entertainment Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.