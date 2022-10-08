Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GMBLP)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 30.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Esports Entertainment Group Stock Up 5.6 %
GMBLP stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $10.00.
About Esports Entertainment Group
