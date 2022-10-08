Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Lowered to $291.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $302.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $297.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $298.44.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

ESS opened at $221.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $220.25 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

