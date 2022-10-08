Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Reaches Market Cap of $348.98 Million

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be purchased for $17.24 or 0.00088493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Name Service has a total market capitalization of $348.98 million and $71.48 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Name Service alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.76 or 0.06800721 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Microtuber (MCT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service Profile

Ethereum Name Service (CRYPTO:ENS) is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,244,862 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official message board is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains.

Ethereum Name Service Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethereum Name Service has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,244,862.09054775 in circulation. The last known price of Ethereum Name Service is 17.00789522 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $96,953,449.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ens.domains/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Name Service should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Name Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Name Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Name Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.