ETHFan Burn ($EFB) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ETHFan Burn ($EFB) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, ETHFan Burn has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ETHFan Burn token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHFan Burn has a market cap of $345,888.92 and approximately $23,496.00 worth of ETHFan Burn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ETHFan Burn

ETHFan Burn was first traded on February 25th, 2022. ETHFan Burn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000,000,000 tokens. ETHFan Burn’s official website is ethfan.club. ETHFan Burn’s official Twitter account is @ethfantoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ETHFan Burn

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHFan Burn ($EFB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ETHFan Burn has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ETHFan Burn is 0.0000005 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $125.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethfan.club.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHFan Burn directly using US dollars.

