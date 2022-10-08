Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,060 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $341,827,000 after purchasing an additional 546,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $151.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.61 and a 200-day moving average of $170.98.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

