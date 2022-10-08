Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $2,305,801.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,866,859.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total transaction of $2,305,801.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,866,859.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,118 shares of company stock worth $15,296,048. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY opened at $110.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.76 and its 200-day moving average is $99.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

