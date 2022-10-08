Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 790 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 4.2 %

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $341.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.14 and a 200-day moving average of $441.46. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $328.27 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $493.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.24.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

