Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $787,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,980 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

RF stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.