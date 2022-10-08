Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,810 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $70.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.27. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

