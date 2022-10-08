Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,670 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Gartner by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Gartner by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $294.01 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.17.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

