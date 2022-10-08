Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 32,440 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,440 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 445.4% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

