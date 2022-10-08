EverRise (RISE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $62,459.00

EverRise (RISE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last week, EverRise has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. EverRise has a market capitalization of $19.05 million and $62,459.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverRise token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EverRise Profile

EverRise’s genesis date was February 16th, 2021. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,335,610,451 tokens. The official website for EverRise is www.everrise.com. The Reddit community for EverRise is https://reddit.com/r/everrise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EverRise is www.everrise.com/blog. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @everrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EverRise

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise (RISE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EverRise has a current supply of 71,618,033,988 with 63,879,133,973.430244 in circulation. The last known price of EverRise is 0.00031563 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $21,948.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.everrise.com/.”

