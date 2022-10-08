Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Raised by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,813,000 after buying an additional 3,785,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $197,480,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after buying an additional 1,517,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $74.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

