Everton Fan Token (EFC) Market Cap Tops $924,383.01

Everton Fan Token (EFC) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Everton Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00005370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everton Fan Token has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Everton Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $924,383.01 and approximately $1,751.00 worth of Everton Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everton Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Everton Fan Token Token Profile

Everton Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 885,945 tokens. Everton Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everton Fan Token’s official website is www.chiliz.net/en-us/exchange/efc/chz.

Buying and Selling Everton Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Everton Fan Token (EFC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Everton Fan Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 885,945 in circulation. The last known price of Everton Fan Token is 1.02651034 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,170.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chiliz.net/en-us/exchange/EFC/CHZ.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everton Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everton Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everton Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everton Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everton Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.