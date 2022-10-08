EVERY GAME Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million (EGAME)

EVERY GAME (EGAME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. EVERY GAME has a market cap of $1.71 million and $339,297.00 worth of EVERY GAME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EVERY GAME token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EVERY GAME has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EVERY GAME alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009868 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About EVERY GAME

EVERY GAME was first traded on August 28th, 2020. EVERY GAME’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,509,722,225 tokens. EVERY GAME’s official Twitter account is @chain_sgc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EVERY GAME is everygame.io.

Buying and Selling EVERY GAME

According to CryptoCompare, “EVERY GAME (EGAME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. EVERY GAME has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EVERY GAME is 0.00023486 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $294,484.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://everygame.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVERY GAME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVERY GAME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EVERY GAME using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EVERY GAME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EVERY GAME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.