EVRYNET Trading Up 2.9% This Week (EVRY)

EVRYNET (EVRY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, EVRYNET has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. EVRYNET has a market cap of $1.07 million and $11,257.00 worth of EVRYNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EVRYNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EVRYNET Token Profile

EVRYNET’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. EVRYNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,389,133 tokens. The Reddit community for EVRYNET is https://reddit.com/r/evrynetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EVRYNET is evrynet.io. The official message board for EVRYNET is medium.com/@evrynet. EVRYNET’s official Twitter account is @evrynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EVRYNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EVRYNET (EVRY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EVRYNET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 40,389,133 in circulation. The last known price of EVRYNET is 0.02740268 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $9,740.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://evrynet.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVRYNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVRYNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVRYNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

