Exchange Genesis Ethlas Medium Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.03 Million (XGEM)

Exchange Genesis Ethlas Medium (XGEM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Exchange Genesis Ethlas Medium has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exchange Genesis Ethlas Medium has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $11,232.00 worth of Exchange Genesis Ethlas Medium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exchange Genesis Ethlas Medium token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exchange Genesis Ethlas Medium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Exchange Genesis Ethlas Medium Token Profile

Exchange Genesis Ethlas Medium’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. Exchange Genesis Ethlas Medium’s total supply is 74,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,270,000,000 tokens. Exchange Genesis Ethlas Medium’s official website is ethlas.com. Exchange Genesis Ethlas Medium’s official Twitter account is @ethlas_official?s=21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Exchange Genesis Ethlas Medium is ethlas.medium.com. The Reddit community for Exchange Genesis Ethlas Medium is https://reddit.com/r/ethlas.

Exchange Genesis Ethlas Medium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange Genesis Ethlas Medium (XGEM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Exchange Genesis Ethlas Medium has a current supply of 74,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Exchange Genesis Ethlas Medium is 0.00241493 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $150.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethlas.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exchange Genesis Ethlas Medium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exchange Genesis Ethlas Medium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exchange Genesis Ethlas Medium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exchange Genesis Ethlas Medium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exchange Genesis Ethlas Medium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.