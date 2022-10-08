Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Exelon stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 80,655 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

