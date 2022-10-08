ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Head to Head Comparison

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of DoorDash shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of ExlService shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DoorDash and ExlService, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 0 10 12 1 2.61 ExlService 1 0 5 0 2.67

Volatility and Risk

DoorDash currently has a consensus target price of $131.70, suggesting a potential upside of 166.65%. ExlService has a consensus target price of $159.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.79%. Given DoorDash’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than ExlService.

DoorDash has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DoorDash and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -12.16% -12.82% -9.17% ExlService 10.05% 21.78% 12.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoorDash and ExlService’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $4.89 billion 3.90 -$468.00 million ($1.95) -25.33 ExlService $1.12 billion 4.63 $114.76 million $3.73 42.10

ExlService has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoorDash. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ExlService beats DoorDash on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. It also offers CareRadius, an integrated care management offering; and health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement to healthcare payers, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, and life sciences organizations. Further, it offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, payment integrity and care management, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

