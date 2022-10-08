EXMO Coin (EXM) Price Up 2.9% This Week

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One EXMO Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $137,868.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009301 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EXMO Coin Token Profile

EXMO Coin’s genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EXMO Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin (EXM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. EXMO Coin has a current supply of 1,223,754,723.07 with 107,375,446.07 in circulation. The last known price of EXMO Coin is 0.01666164 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $55,922.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://exmo.money/en/?v=1.”

