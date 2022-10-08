Exobots (EXOS) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Exobots (EXOS) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. Exobots has a total market cap of $339,230.33 and $11,234.00 worth of Exobots was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exobots token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Exobots has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Exobots Profile

Exobots’ launch date was May 10th, 2022. Exobots’ total supply is 19,316,983 tokens. The Reddit community for Exobots is https://reddit.com/r/exobots. Exobots’ official Twitter account is @exobotsgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exobots’ official website is www.exobotsgame.com.

Buying and Selling Exobots

According to CryptoCompare, “Exobots (EXOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Exobots has a current supply of 19,316,983 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Exobots is 0.01762007 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $85.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.exobotsgame.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exobots directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exobots should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exobots using one of the exchanges listed above.

