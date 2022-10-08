Expanse (EXP) Trading Down 10.4% This Week

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Expanse has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $139,406.30 and approximately $1,180.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is https://reddit.com/r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @expanseofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse (EXP) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate EXP through the process of mining. Expanse has a current supply of 22,845,437 with 18,805,100.19 in circulation. The last known price of Expanse is 0.00611849 USD and is down -6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $921.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.expanse.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

