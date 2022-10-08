Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given New GBX 3,200 Price Target at UBS Group

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXPGY. Morgan Stanley raised Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Experian from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,126.14.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.