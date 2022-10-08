Exponential Capital One Day Volume Reaches $10,192.00 (EXPO)

Exponential Capital (EXPO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Exponential Capital token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Exponential Capital has traded up 28% against the dollar. Exponential Capital has a total market cap of $795,360.60 and approximately $10,192.00 worth of Exponential Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Exponential Capital

Exponential Capital launched on January 18th, 2022. Exponential Capital’s total supply is 977,103,217,242 tokens. The official website for Exponential Capital is www.exponentialcapital.finance. Exponential Capital’s official Twitter account is @expo_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exponential Capital Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exponential Capital (EXPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Exponential Capital has a current supply of 977,103,217,242 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Exponential Capital is 0.00000082 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $261.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.exponentialcapital.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exponential Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exponential Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exponential Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

