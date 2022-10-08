FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.50-$14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.

Shares of FDS opened at $413.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $430.91 and its 200-day moving average is $408.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $418.38.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,925. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

