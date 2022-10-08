Faith Tribe Price Hits $0.0100 (FTRB)

Faith Tribe (FTRB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Faith Tribe has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Faith Tribe token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Faith Tribe has a market cap of $6.36 million and $279,751.00 worth of Faith Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010284 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Faith Tribe Token Profile

Faith Tribe launched on February 24th, 2022. Faith Tribe’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 639,106,493 tokens. Faith Tribe’s official Twitter account is @realfaithtribe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faith Tribe’s official website is www.faithtribe.io.

Buying and Selling Faith Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “Faith Tribe (FTRB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Faith Tribe has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Faith Tribe is 0.00957423 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $210,145.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.faithtribe.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faith Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faith Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faith Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

