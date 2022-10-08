Famcentral (FAM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $714.00

Famcentral (FAM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Famcentral has a market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $714.00 worth of Famcentral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Famcentral has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Famcentral token can currently be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Famcentral Token Profile

Famcentral launched on May 10th, 2021. Famcentral’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Famcentral’s official website is famcentral.io. Famcentral’s official Twitter account is @fam_central.

Famcentral Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Famcentral (FAM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Famcentral has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 10,233,001.001 in circulation. The last known price of Famcentral is 0.04779076 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,731.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://famcentral.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Famcentral directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Famcentral should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Famcentral using one of the exchanges listed above.

