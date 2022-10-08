Fancy Games (FNC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $186,006.00

Fancy Games (FNC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Fancy Games has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Fancy Games has a market capitalization of $617,842.76 and $186,006.00 worth of Fancy Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fancy Games token can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Fancy Games

Fancy Games’ genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Fancy Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,454,705 tokens. Fancy Games’ official Twitter account is @fancybirdsio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fancy Games is medium.com/@fancybirds. Fancy Games’ official website is fancybirds.io.

Buying and Selling Fancy Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Fancy Games (FNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fancy Games has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fancy Games is 0.01572582 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $188,009.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fancybirds.io/.”

