Fandom Price Up 2.7% This Week (FDM)

Fandom (FDM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Fandom has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Fandom token can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Fandom has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $34,885.00 worth of Fandom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fandom alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Fandom

Fandom launched on December 9th, 2021. Fandom’s total supply is 458,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,013,174 tokens. Fandom’s official website is www.fandomfoundation.org. Fandom’s official Twitter account is @fandom_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fandom is medium.com/@fandom_global.

Buying and Selling Fandom

According to CryptoCompare, “Fandom (FDM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Klaytn platform. Fandom has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Fandom is 0.01959303 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $46,490.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fandomfoundation.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fandom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fandom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fandom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fandom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.