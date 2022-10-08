FansTime Hits Market Capitalization of $175,032.07 (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. FansTime has a total market cap of $175,032.07 and approximately $1.67 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FansTime has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @fanstime_fti and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

FansTime Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FansTime (FTI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. FansTime has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,850,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of FansTime is 0.00006176 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,626,086.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fanstime.org/.”

