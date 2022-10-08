FantomStarter (FS) Price Hits $0.0014

FantomStarter (FS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One FantomStarter token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FantomStarter has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FantomStarter has a total market cap of $760,186.42 and $51,258.00 worth of FantomStarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FantomStarter alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

FantomStarter Token Profile

FantomStarter’s launch date was November 2nd, 2021. FantomStarter’s total supply is 978,648,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FantomStarter is https://reddit.com/r/fantomstarter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantomStarter’s official Twitter account is @fantomstarter and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FantomStarter is blog.fantomstarter.io. The official website for FantomStarter is www.fantomstarter.io.

Buying and Selling FantomStarter

According to CryptoCompare, “FantomStarter (FS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. FantomStarter has a current supply of 978,648,250 with 103,506,349 in circulation. The last known price of FantomStarter is 0.00136022 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $51,442.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fantomstarter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantomStarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantomStarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantomStarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantomStarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantomStarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.