Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

