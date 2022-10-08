Fat Cat Killer Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (KILLER)

Fat Cat Killer (KILLER) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Fat Cat Killer has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $135,900.00 worth of Fat Cat Killer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fat Cat Killer has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Fat Cat Killer token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009832 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Fat Cat Killer Token Profile

Fat Cat Killer launched on May 17th, 2022. Fat Cat Killer’s total supply is 474,891,028,708,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,403,303,933,360 tokens. The official website for Fat Cat Killer is fatcatkiller.com. The Reddit community for Fat Cat Killer is https://reddit.com/r/fatcatkiller. Fat Cat Killer’s official Twitter account is @fat_cat_killer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fat Cat Killer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fat Cat Killer (KILLER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fat Cat Killer has a current supply of 474,891,028,708,765 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fat Cat Killer is 0.00000033 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $198,684.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fatcatkiller.com/.”

