Fear Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. Fear has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fear has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear was first traded on June 25th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,002,801 tokens. Fear’s official website is www.fear.io. Fear’s official Twitter account is @fearnfts and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fear’s official message board is www.fear.io/updates.

Fear Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear (FEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fear has a current supply of 65,000,000 with 6,532,156.72407374 in circulation. The last known price of Fear is 0.16767337 USD and is up 12.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,628,614.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fear.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

