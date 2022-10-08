FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $215.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.50.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $154.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.71 and its 200-day moving average is $211.37. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

