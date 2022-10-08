Fenomy (FENOMY) Price Hits $0.0040

Fenomy (FENOMY) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Fenomy has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Fenomy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fenomy has a market cap of $380,700.00 and approximately $9,232.00 worth of Fenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fenomy Token Profile

Fenomy’s launch date was February 15th, 2022. Fenomy’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Fenomy is medium.com/fenomy. Fenomy’s official website is fenomy.com. The Reddit community for Fenomy is https://reddit.com/r/fenomy. Fenomy’s official Twitter account is @fenomy1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fenomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fenomy (FENOMY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fenomy has a current supply of 180,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fenomy is 0.00365714 USD and is up 5.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,412.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fenomy.com/.”

