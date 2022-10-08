Fenomy Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,232.00 (FENOMY)

Fenomy (FENOMY) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Fenomy token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Fenomy has a market capitalization of $380,700.00 and approximately $9,232.00 worth of Fenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fenomy has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Fenomy

Fenomy launched on February 15th, 2022. Fenomy’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens. Fenomy’s official website is fenomy.com. The Reddit community for Fenomy is https://reddit.com/r/fenomy. The official message board for Fenomy is medium.com/fenomy. Fenomy’s official Twitter account is @fenomy1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fenomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fenomy (FENOMY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fenomy has a current supply of 180,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fenomy is 0.00365714 USD and is up 5.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,412.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fenomy.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

